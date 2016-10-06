Easy, Ashton. You can talk about the joys of reproduction without illustrating the point with a flash of your family jewels.
Kutcher accidentally split his pants at the crotch while talking about parenting during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. If you want to scan the video for any naughty bits, the interview clip is posted below.
The actor, who is expecting a second child with wife Mila Kunis, couldn't resist discussing his experience with "making humans," as he put it.
Though he's already father to daughter Wyatt, the star of The Ranch isn't sure he's ready to handle the couple's new arrival.
"I’m worried," he admitted. "The first one, I was almost like a doula. I was reading every book. I was ready. I had a catcher’s mitt on. This one, I haven’t done anything. I’m like, ‘Well, we already didn’t break the first one.’ They’re really durable. They don’t break easily. You have to really try to break them.”
And that segued into a comment about modern toys being too safe compared to Kutcher's childhood pleasure of "trying not to fall off" the wheel well of a pickup truck. In his enthusiasm, Kutcher's dark trousers got ripped.
“I just ripped the crotch out of my pants,” he quipped to Fallon. “I think I had like a nut hanging out.”
Lets hope Wyatt and Baby KuKu don't ever discover YouTube.
