So we have to talk about the clowns. The thing is: Nobody really knows. There are some possibilities, but none of them rises above the rank of outright speculation.Clowns are back in the consciousness. Maybe it's the upcoming release of a movie based on Stephen King's clown-horror book It . (King, by the way, says we should relax about the clowns .) This seems like the most likely and most boring explanation.Two, maybe there's a clownspiracy. Some massive cabal of people have decided that the clownpocalypse is upon us and are trying to warn us the only way they know how: Dressing as our tormentors and leering at children. Why won't people listen to them? Well, clowns are weird, man.Then there are Juggalos. These are the clown-painted fans of the Insane Clown Posse. They're mostly harmless, but they do love doing drugs, drinking Faygo, yelling "whoop whoop," and going to the Gathering of the Juggalos . It's not these guys, but we had to list them.Or maybe Beyoncé Clown has come to take her chilling revenge?