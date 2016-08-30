Welcome to your nightmare. Residents of a South Carolina town are reportedly being warned of a group of creepy clowns trying to lure children into the woods.
Police in Greenville, SC, responded to calls reporting a “suspicious person” dressed as a circus clown with white face paint in the woods behind the Fleetwood Manor neighborhood on August 20, according to local news source WYFF4. One resident said that her son saw several clowns whispering together and “making strange noises” in the woods. She said that her other child had heard chains and “banging” on their front door later that night.
Another told a deputy that she had seen a clown with a blinking nose standing under a streetlight as she walked home at 2:30 a.m. She said that the clown had waved at her but not spoken.
Residents Donna and James Arnold told BuzzFeed News that their sons saw the clowns and that Donna filed the initial report. James Arnold said that his children told them, “There’s clowns out there in the woods, and they’re trying to get us to come out there.”
“Some had chains, some had knives, and some were holding out money, saying, ‘Come here, we’ve got candy for you,'” Arnold said.
Children in two other local apartment complexes, Emerald Commons and Shemwood Apartments, also said they had seen wandering clowns, according to Fox Carolina.
Neighborhood children told police that they think the clowns live in an abandoned house at the end of a trail, according to WYFF4. A deputy said that he investigated the house and found “no signs of suspicious activity” or anyone dressed as a clown.
Nevertheless, the property manager has apparently seen all the same horror movies we have and is taking no chances.
A letter printed on Fleetwood Manor Apartments stationery and dated August 24 warned residents of the mysterious clowns and informed them that law enforcement was doing daily patrols.
“First and foremost at Fleetwood Manor Apartments children’s safety is a top priority,” the letter, which was being shared on Facebook, read.
