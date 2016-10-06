Tyga's Face In This Alexander Wang Video Will Make You Laugh

We already know @WangSquad is a hand-picked crew of the baddest around, but watching the squad rock Alexander Wang's new fall collection while partying at an insane mansion? One word: FOMO. Alexander Wang himself delivering the late night snacks? Again, (major) FOMO. Kylie Jenner and Anna Ewers dancing in the bathroom, feelin' themselves, while Tyga looks on from the tub? That's the stuff of rollicking-party dreams. And Tyga's facial expression is pretty priceless; it's one minute and 21 seconds into the video, and trust us, you don't want to miss it.
I can do a good body roll, so it's rather unclear why I didn't get an invite. But, all hope is not lost for me, or anyone else. While Alexander Wang delivering food to my mansion house party is not necessarily in the cards in the near future (hey, a girl can dream), I can, in fact, get as raucous as I want in all the badass clothes from the video above, because the whole collection just went live on the Wang site.
So what does this epic rager in a Beverly Hills manse, complete with pole dancing and a golf cart hijacking, have to do with Wang's fall 2016 threads, exactly? "This collection is about deliberately blending innocence and rebellion, which fit perfectly with the campaign's extravagant setting, and challenging the traditional medium of a fashion campaign," Wang said in a statement.
Check out the full video, and consider tackling your own FOMO with a little retail therapy. While you might not be a member of the official Wang Squad (yet), feeling like one in this rad new collection doesn't sound half-bad. Take a look at some of the picks below, and click here to shop the full collection right now.
So what does this epic rager in a Beverly Hills manse, complete with pole dancing and a golf cart hijacking, have to do with Wang's fall 2016 threads, exactly? "This collection is about deliberately blending innocence and rebellion, which fit perfectly with the campaign's extravagant setting, and challenging the traditional medium of a fashion campaign," Wang said in a statement.
Check out the full video, and consider tackling your own FOMO with a little retail therapy. While you might not be a member of the official Wang Squad (yet), feeling like one in this rad new collection doesn't sound half-bad. Take a look at some of the picks below, and click here to shop the full collection right now.
Shop This
Advertisement