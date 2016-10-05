Taylor Lautner isn't sure he'll make it through Scream Queens alive. The actor told Ellen on Wednesday that everyone on this season of the horror show is paranoid that they'll be killed off.
According to E!, Lautner confessed to Ellen that the show's cast — which includes Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Keke Palmer — is paranoid their characters won't be around to see the season's end.
"The whole cast is always nervous, because it's true: the writers don't tell us anything," Lautner said. "When we get a new script, we all go into our trailers during lunch and just read it as fast as possible."
Lautner shared his pro-tip for reading the secretive show's scripts. "First thing, you go to the end of the episode and see who dies," he said. "Hopefully it's not you."
So far, he's still (at least kinda) alive. Lautner plays Dr. Cassidy Cascade, a goofy but dull doctor who described himself as "female viagra" in the season premiere.
Uncertainty on the sets of shows produced by Ryan Murphy is common. Last week, American Horror Story actor Denis O'Hare said AHS cast members don't get their scripts ahead of time, either.
