There's a major '90s resurgence happening right now. From the old-school lipsticks making a squeal-inducing comeback to brand-new shadows that'll have you, like, totally buggin', it's safe to say we're nostalgic for the styles modeled on the shows of our youth: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Full House, Clarissa Explains It All. The latest evidence: The neon-bright Chanel hair accessories sported on the spring 2017 runways.
As you might have guessed, these aren't your average hair ties. Each colorful elastic was dressed up with the iconic interlocking-C design that lives on most of the label's wares and inspires instant envy in us. The adornment is all it takes to make the boring, old hair tie exciting again. (Was it ever exciting? No matter — it is now.) Just peep the photo below, from hairstylist Sam McKnight's Instagram.
As you might have guessed, these aren't your average hair ties. Each colorful elastic was dressed up with the iconic interlocking-C design that lives on most of the label's wares and inspires instant envy in us. The adornment is all it takes to make the boring, old hair tie exciting again. (Was it ever exciting? No matter — it is now.) Just peep the photo below, from hairstylist Sam McKnight's Instagram.
Now try telling us you haven't already whipped out your blue eyeshadow, coolest pair of overalls, and funky cap to go along with the spring accessory. We're right there with you — and as soon as we get info on how exactly to snag the ties, we'll update you.
Advertisement