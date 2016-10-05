This 8-Week-Old Baby Looks VERY Familiar

Some people spend their entire lives trying to achieve voluminous hair. Others are born with it. Eight-week-old Junior is in the latter category. The wee tot has an enviable bouffant that recalls some pretty famous 'dos — Marie Antoinette, Syndrome from The Incredibles, and Jimmy Neutron, to name a few.
But, more relevant to the current zeitgeist, Junior resembles Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), the bad boy character from Stranger Things. Harrington's remarkable bouffant has already gotten attention for its resemblance to another important pop culture figure: Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz) from Parks and Recreation. After much speculation about the relation between the two, The Late Late Show with James Corden proved that the two were, in fact, related.
Which brings us to Junior, who may very well be a third generation Harrington-Saperstein.
In a video posted by the Daily Mail, Junior receives a blowout to rival any of New York's top salons. Give the tot a polo and a pair of too-tight corduroys, and we might not be able to tell the difference. Junior's bouffant may be even more impressive — if not only because it's the same size as his entire body.
Peep the whole video below, but beware: It's adorable.
