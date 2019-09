Everyone Is Angry At This One Person From The Amanda Knox Documentary

Netflix released Amanda Knox on September 30, and people are already having some strong reactions to it.The documentary investigates the murder of Meredith Kercher, which Amanda Knox was convicted and later cleared of.Among other things, it includes interviews with journalist Nick Pisa, who wrote for The Daily Mail during the time of the trial. He coined the term "Foxy Knoxy" for Knox and admittedly used photos of her from Myspace, including one of her holding a machine gun, to make her look more like a murderer, according to The Sydney Morning Herald . And some of his comments in the documentary have left people pretty appalled."We're all looking, as journalists, for that great angle or that great line," he said at one point, according to Buzzfeed . "And when you see something like that, you just think...brilliant. It's manna from heaven."