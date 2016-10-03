YouTube Stars Break Down In Tears Announcing Divorce

Most celebrity couples announce their divorce via a plainly worded press release. But this YouTube-famous couple decided to address the fans directly. YouTube stars Colleen Ballinger and Joshua Evans announced their split separately, in two extremely emotional videos. "This moment in my life is something I never thought was going to ever happen," Josh says in his video, while making it clear that Colleen is the one who initiated the separation. "I'm not claiming to be this perfect person or a perfect husband behind the scenes," he explains, "but I want it to be known that I am not choosing this divorce. I don't want this divorce. I want her."
Colleen shared a much longer video addressing the split, in which she makes clear that Josh is a not a bad person. "We've always had a very rocky relationship, since the beginning," says Colleen. "We chose to not share with you the hard parts of our relationship." She added in defense of Josh, "It would really, really break my heart if any of you guys chose sides or sent him any hate. Please don't."
While this news won't quite rock the world as much as Brangelina's divorce, YouTube stars garner passionate fan bases that feel personally invested in the personalities they follow. Ballinger is best known for her YouTube character Miranda Sings, a parody of terrible singers with a lack of self-awareness; her channel PsychoSoprano has 4.5 million subscribers. Ballinger has a Netflix comedy series based on Miranda Sings, Haters Back Off, debuting Oct. 14. Joshua is a comedic personality and host of several shows on his channel JoshuaDTV. The two have shared many big moments of their lives together with their audiences, including their engagement and wedding in July 2015.
