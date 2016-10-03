YouTube Stars Break Down In Tears Announcing Divorce

Most celebrity couples announce their divorce via a plainly worded press release. But this YouTube-famous couple decided to address the fans directly. YouTube stars Colleen Ballinger and Joshua Evans announced their split separately, in two extremely emotional videos. "This moment in my life is something I never thought was going to ever happen," Josh says in his video, while making it clear that Colleen is the one who initiated the separation. "I'm not claiming to be this perfect person or a perfect husband behind the scenes," he explains, "but I want it to be known that I am not choosing this divorce. I don't want this divorce. I want her."