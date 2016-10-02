How The Donald Trump Tax Story Inspired A Rad '90s Nostalgia Trend

As far as official responses from the two candidates, Trump decided to parlay it into a win by writing, "I know our complex tax laws better than anyone who has ever run for president and am the only one who can fix them. #failing @nytimes," Trump responded on Twitter Sunday morning.
Clinton's camp posted a response continuing to criticize her opponent's practice of "stiffing" the small businesses that worked for him while avoiding taxes.
Trump "apparently got to avoid paying taxes for nearly two decades—while tens of millions of working families paid theirs." pic.twitter.com/g62jB9fKr5— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2016
Among her supporters, there were some who noted how Trump immediately turned the story into something to brag about.
Trump's response to @nytimes tax story appears to double down his "that makes me smart" line from the debate. https://t.co/h74JQh28OP— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) October 2, 2016
Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for President Obama, picked up on how the loss reflects on Trump's business acumen.
Others wanted to dig into the mystery of who had leaked this tax return in the first place.
2 questions:— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2016
1. On the NJ page, does the arrow from a "sign here" flag pointing to Marla's signature give us any info about the source? pic.twitter.com/AOlvlAIp1y
Nothing made us prouder of the internet, however, than the #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes meme that hit all of our sweet spots — '90s TV, O. J. Simpson, and Destiny's Child.
The #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes, OJ was innocent. pic.twitter.com/UM4Mntokso— Ethan Fixell (@EthanFixell) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Ray Pruitt was the second most despicable man of the year when he pushed Donna Martin down the stairs.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Dawson was still rowing down the creek.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) October 2, 2016
The #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes, Clarissa could explain it all. pic.twitter.com/azC6pQMZdW— Ethan Fixell (@EthanFixell) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes the Kardashians looked like this pic.twitter.com/Ft1dj6HKbe— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 2, 2016
Destiny's Child still had four members... #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/9A268XoZ8L— Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 2, 2016