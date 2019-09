How The Donald Trump Tax Story Inspired A Rad '90s Nostalgia Trend

On Saturday, The New York Times revealed that, based on a copy of Donald Trump 's 1995 tax return sent anonymously to the paper, the Republican presidential candidate declared a $916 million loss for the year. According to experts, that would mean the real estate mogul wouldn't have had to pay income taxes for the 18 years that followed. The article has prompted a defensive reaction from his camp, some not-too-surprised posts from Hillary Clinton 's campaign, and, much to our delight, a hilarious '90s nostalgia meme trending on Twitter.As far as official responses from the two candidates, Trump decided to parlay it into a win by writing, "I know our complex tax laws better than anyone who has ever run for president and am the only one who can fix them. #failing @nytimes," Trump responded on Twitter Sunday morning.