Wearable technology just took a Paris runway by storm.
Designer Hussein Chalayan partnered with Intel to bring wearable tech to his spring/summer 2017 fashion week show. Five models walked the runway alongside visual projections that showed their stress levels on the walls. All of it was made possible by vital information sent through the wearable tech they sported on the runway.
Intel has previously partnered with Opening Ceremony and Oakley. Chalayan is no stranger to experimenting with how his clothing can engage with technology. In the past, he's created looks that changed shape with the use microchips and animatronics, made dresses embedded with LEDs, and once created a coffee table that turned into a skirt.
The goal of the show, according to Intel, was to "illustrate the potential of future integrations of fashion and technology by bringing innovative concepts and aspirations to life."
Click through the photos ahead to see the looks and learn more about how Intel's wearable tech works.
