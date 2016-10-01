Brie Larson's Birthday Dreams Are Pretty Weird



Today is Brie Larson's birthday. She celebrated by posting an Instagram that is either a strange look into her unconscious or a brilliant tribute to the '80s.



That unicorn is something special. Larson notes that it was designed by Savannah Buffett (yes, daughter of Jimmy Buffett of "Margaritaville" fame). What we can't help noting is that it gives us strong Lisa Frank vibes.



On second glance, there's a very Labyrinth-esque feel to the whole photo. You know, minus Larson's baseball cap and the straw. While the visor might detract from the overall mystical mood of the image, it does have a certain '80s flair, so we'll call it on-trend and leave it at that.



There are worse ways to mark one's birthday than with a unicorn.