Starbucks Is Testing A Delivery Service We Need

Now, it's getting even easier for customers in Snoqualmie, WA, to get their hands on a pumpkin spice latte. One of the city's stores is testing a curbside service.
Customers can use the app to place their order, drive up to the store, and a barista will bring their drinks to the car.
One employee of the Starbucks, however, told Eater that customers weren't really using this service. Maybe that's for logistical reasons: Commenters on the site Living Snoqualmie are worried that it'll hold up traffic. The Starbucks has a special curbside area in order to keep traffic at bay, however.
Target also developed a pilot curbside program, but ended it after less than two years, according to Business Insider. Walmart still has several curbside locations, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
The new Starbucks offering will last for six weeks. It remains to be seen whether it will last or expand to other locations.
