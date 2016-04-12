Starbucks Is Rolling Out Its New Rewards Program Today

Starbucks drinkers, listen up! The coffee company is launching its updated rewards program today, April 12. With the new setup, customers get two stars for every dollar they spend, instead of a star for every purchase. So if you're a Frappuccino drinker who also tends to buy food, you'll end up racking up points faster, while scoring a free drink will take longer for the tall-coffee fans out there.
Regardless of how you feel about the change, Starbucks is sweetening the deal by giving everyone who buys a beverage or food item between now and May 2 an automatic Gold status for a year. Once you hit Gold status, 125 points — or approximately $62.50 spent — will get you a freebie.
Starbucks shared some tips with us on how to make the most of that newfound Gold — and the brand's rewards membership in general. Check out the pointers below, and see here for more information on the program rollout.
1. Collect 125 stars to earn a reward — any food or drink on the menu.
2. Keep an eye out for new monthly Double-Star days.
3. Get six free Stars by referring a friend.
4. Get Stars at the grocery store from select Starbucks items.
5. Redeem that free birthday food or drink!
6. Refill your hot or iced coffee or tea for free.
7. Skip the line by ordering ahead with Mobile Order & Pay on the Starbucks mobile app.
8. Check out Spotify Exclusives through the Starbucks mobile app.
9. Coming soon: Earn Stars outside of Starbucks through partnerships with Spotify, Lyft, and the Starbucks Rewards Prepaid Card from Chase.
