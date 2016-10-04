Unlike other headsets, it's not inspired by gadgets, but rather what people actually wear. Thus, it's encased in soft, flexible, breathable fabric. It's completely wireless, and comes with a small remote control that stores neatly inside the headset when not in use. (This remote is how you interact on-screen with your virtual world, like a Wii controller.)



You'll be able to watch content from more than 50 partners including Netflix, Hulu, and HBO on the Daydream View, as well as Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Street View. You'll also be able to get a cool, exclusive Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them VR experience that lets you virtually become a wizard in J.K. Rowling's fictional world.



Google Wi-Fi & Google Chromecast Ultra For your home, Google introduced three new products, including a small home router called Google Wi-Fi, and a new living room dongle for streaming content from your phone (and other sources), the Chromecast Ultra. Google Wi-Fi goes up for pre-order this November for $129. The goal is that you can use this device to ensure solid, even Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. In conjunction with an app, it can intelligently resolve issues when they crop up, or let you control who has access to the network.



Chromecast Ultra is one of the smallest and cheapest set top box-type devices out there. You plug the $69 dongle into your TV, and it lets you stream whatever's on your iPhone or Android phone to the set. It also gives you access to hundreds of apps, TV shows, games, and more, basically turning any old TV into a smart TV for a fraction of the cost. What makes it Ultra is that now you can stream content in 4K.

