Pixel

And perhaps the day's biggest announcement, the Google Pixel, is centered around that Google Assistant experience. Like Siri on the iPhone, you access it with a long press of the home button, or through a key phrase ("Okay Google"). When you're in a thread with the Assistant, you can swipe upwards from the bottom of the phone to get more contextual information about what you're talking about, such as directions to a restaurant.This is the first phone Google built 100% on its own, and the company made multiple jabs at how it's better than the iPhone: It doesn't have an "unsightly camera bump," for example, and thanks to unlimited, free remote storage, you'll never get one of those "storage full" pop-ups again. The latter alone sounds like bliss, but there's a lot more that makes this phone something to be excited about.Available in 5-inch and 5.5-inch varieties, one of the phones's biggest selling points is its 12.3-megapixel camera, which, according to the camera analysts at DXOMark , is the highest-rated smartphone camera, ever (it scored three points higher than the iPhone 7). Features include an f/2.0 aperture lens; a smart burst feature for capturing action shots and selecting the best, clearest image; and HDR+, which is designed to provide clear, vivid pictures in even the most challenging situations, reducing blur and minimizing noise, too. It's also got image stabilization, so videos don't come out shaky, and incredibly fast shutter speed, so you don't miss any shots waiting for the camera to load. And, as we mentioned before, the phone comes with free remote storage so you can take as many photos as you want.Other notable features include fast charging, which gives you seven hours of battery life after just 15 minutes of being plugged in, Google's new video-calling app, Duo, built-in, and a tool that automatically transfers everything from your iPhone to this phone so you don't lose a single app, photo, or iMessage.It's available for pre-order now , with a price tag of $649 unlocked, or $27/month on Verizon.