The Edible Eyeballs Really Make This Halloween Bloody Mary Recipe

Halloween is almost here, and your party prep list is getting much, much longer. It's not just the food; the decorations need to be on point, as well (and the decorations in the food). Take this Jenn Im Bloody Mary recipe. It's simple, tasty, and a crowd favorite. The garnish is what gives it a spooky twist. It's edible — but also the cutest Halloween drink accessory you have ever seen.
Jenn is known for her lifestyle hacks and crafty ideas on her Youtube channel, Clothes Encounters. No surprise here that she would be a magician at making (and adorning) party drinks, too. Follow along as she creates DIY eyeballs out of olives and radishes — mm, healthy!
