15 Fall Jackets Your Closet Has Been Waiting For

Though it may seem a bit counterintuitive to buy a fall coat in the middle of the season (typically, you'd want to have your outerwear selection squared away before the temperatures begin to drop), it's really not too late to pick up an extra jacket or two (and if you haven't purchased any, it's totally fine to start your collection, too).



This season in particular, with puffer coats and thrift-inspired toppers making quite the comeback, the possibilities are endless, the styles are innovative, and the options are unrivaled. You have pieces you can wear solo, pieces you can layer, and pieces you can rock all year long — and that's what makes the selection ahead so intriguing. Here's a breakdown of what you might need (or want) this fall and winter — there's really nothing not to love when cozy and cool coincide.





