NBC Will Not Be In The Mail-Order Bride Sitcom Business After All

This story was originally published on September 30.A major network has just ordered a series about a man who sends for a mail-order bride from the Philippines and winds up with a full mail-order family. Things are officially spiraling, you guys. Deadline reports that NBC has picked up a series from the execs behind Superstore. Mail Order Family is a half-hour sitcom reportedly based on Superstore writer and creator Jackie Clarke's own family. Guess what it's about. Okay, okay, we'll just tell you.The series is about a widower who orders a bride from the Philippines to help him raise his preteen daughters. Presumably, she will also fulfill wifely duties. Nothing like ordering a woman from another country like she an imported product that helps raise grieving children, right?And yet somehow, it does not sound funny to me at all. Apparently, I am not the only one who isn't 100% giggles about this news. Not down with this idea? Join the club — and sign the petition