NBC Will Not Be In The Mail-Order Bride Sitcom Business After All

Update: That was quick. NBC released a statement regarding Mail Order Family — namely, it's not moving forward with the show. Per Vulture, it reads, "We purchased the pitch with the understanding that it would tell the creator’s real-life experience of being raised by a strong Filipina stepmother after the loss of her own mother. The writer and producers have taken the sensitivity to the initial concept to heart and have chosen not to move forward with the project at this time."
This story was originally published on September 30.
A major network has just ordered a series about a man who sends for a mail-order bride from the Philippines and winds up with a full mail-order family. Things are officially spiraling, you guys.
Deadline reports that NBC has picked up a series from the execs behind Superstore. Mail Order Family is a half-hour sitcom reportedly based on Superstore writer and creator Jackie Clarke's own family. Guess what it's about. Okay, okay, we'll just tell you.
The series is about a widower who orders a bride from the Philippines to help him raise his preteen daughters. Presumably, she will also fulfill wifely duties. Nothing like ordering a woman from another country like she an imported product that helps raise grieving children, right?
And yet somehow, it does not sound funny to me at all. Apparently, I am not the only one who isn't 100% giggles about this news. Not down with this idea? Join the club — and sign the petition.
Just when u think AsnAms are making progress, @NBC does this sht https://t.co/9ynL6lI43L Mail-order brides?? u fckn kidding me? This passes?— philipwang (@philipwang) September 29, 2016
Really @nbc, a family-comedy about the sex trafficking of Asian women? https://t.co/7YNrndEAh6— mieke eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) September 29, 2016
cc: @angryasianman
Mail Order Family, a comedy about a single father who orders a mail order bride from the Philippines. NO THANK YOU. https://t.co/RUMZKX4DNo— Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) September 29, 2016
Need your help to cancel NBC's racist sitcom. Sign this petition & share.#FilipinasNot4Sale #CancelMailOrderFamilyhttps://t.co/ZUUp1dkx9O— Andrew (@estoyspnoy) September 30, 2016
Mail Order Family sitcom from NBC. I see nothing that could go wrong.— John Cho (@JohnTheCho) September 30, 2016
