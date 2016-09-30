Rob Kardashian Apologized, But Kylie Jenner Won't Give Him Her New Number

If Rob Kardashian needs to get in touch with his little sister, he's going to have to send his message through another Kardashian. Rob has revealed that Kylie Jenner still hasn't given her big bro her new cell number after he angrily leaked her last one to his 6.7 million Twitter followers.
Kardashian, who called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest this morning, explained he had sent out Jenner's digits because he mistakenly believed she was trying to block his fiancée, Blac Chyna, from a baby shower held in his honor.
"I thought they weren't having Chyna at our baby shower," he told Seacrest. "Chyna's baby shower is actually this Sunday, but they were trying to do a little surprise 'guy' baby shower for me and I was just upset trying to fight for Chyna, like, 'Yo, she has to be at the baby shower. She's birthing my child. She needs to be there.' It was literally miscommunication and I probably shouldn't have went on Twitter, but I did."
When Seacrest asked Rob if the tweet had angered Kylie, he admitted there isn't total peace between the siblings yet. "She definitely blocked me and she hasn't given me her new number," he said.
Rob should be able to empathize with Kylie, though, since Blac Chyna tweeted out his number. "To ensure that your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number his out," she said in a Snapchat post that also featured the father of her child. Like Kylie, Rob has changed his number.
