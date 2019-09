Rob Kardashian Apologized, But Kylie Jenner Won't Give Him Her New Number

Kardashian, who called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest this morning, explained he had sent out Jenner's digits because he mistakenly believed she was trying to block his fiancée, Blac Chyna, from a baby shower held in his honor."I thought they weren't having Chyna at our baby shower," he told Seacrest. "Chyna's baby shower is actually this Sunday, but they were trying to do a little surprise 'guy' baby shower for me and I was just upset trying to fight for Chyna, like, 'Yo, she has to be at the baby shower. She's birthing my child. She needs to be there.' It was literally miscommunication and I probably shouldn't have went on Twitter, but I did."