Khloé Kardashian Reveals The Most Enviable Items In Her Sisters' Homes

From Kourtney's pad, Khloé has her eye on a photograph taken by Brian Bowen Smith . She noted that her eldest sister's home is full of incredible artwork. This particular piece is actually a photo of Kourtney naked. Perhaps you're thinking it's weird to want a naked photograph of your sister in your home? Well, you know those Kardashians. Honestly, they've said and done weirder things Kim and Kendall don't have just one small item that Khloé wants to swipe. Their most enviable home traits have more to do with where they live. Kim's Bel-Air location is what Khloé is most jealous of. She wrote of Kim's place, " She's in transition now so there's nothing there to steal! LOL. I will say that she has an amazing location though." So Khloé likes the Bel-Air area, but wants Kendall's view from her new place in the Hollywood Hills . In Khloé's words, "Kendall's rooftop deck is the sh*t!! The view of the city is insane. I need it in my life." At least you get to visit, Khloé. That's more than we can say.