Back in May, Kylie Jenner purchased an incredible $6 million home in Hidden Hills, CA. Since then, thanks to her penchant for Snapchat, we’ve gotten miniature tours of her amazing marble-clad kitchen and well-stocked pantry. We’ve seen her dogs playing in her gigantic grassy backyard and heard about construction on her in-home elevator. We've even gotten a look inside her wig closet — a personal favorite Snapchat moment of mine. And now, Kylie has let fans into the most intimate part of her home: her bedroom.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan snapped the photo of her work-in-progress bedroom yesterday. The caption of the photo read, "Bedroom is coming together." It certainly has come a long way since the fully unfurnished photos posted on Zillow back in May. Now, we see cream-colored curtains, a comfy couch, and a furry chaise lounge we'd love to relax in. As if that doesn't sound like full-on adulting enough, Kylie has even added a beautiful bouquet of flowers for an extra decorative accent. Don't even ask what we called "decorative accents" when we were 19.
We've loved watching this house transform into a home, and we can't wait to see what Kylie shows off next.
