You know when you get a manicure and you just can't keep your eyes off the brush? We just love watching the sumptuous colors spread like molasses over our fingernails. The fact is: Glittering, viscous liquid will never not be enthralling.
That's why we think the latest trend to hit our Instagram feeds is absolutely mesmerizing. Polish makers are uploading videos of the mixing process, and it's a beautiful, beautiful thing. Accounts like Polishmeroyalty, which sells vegan nail polish on Etsy, are posting videos of sparkling concoctions being swirled with a Popsicle stick — and it is strangely calming. Observe:
That's why we think the latest trend to hit our Instagram feeds is absolutely mesmerizing. Polish makers are uploading videos of the mixing process, and it's a beautiful, beautiful thing. Accounts like Polishmeroyalty, which sells vegan nail polish on Etsy, are posting videos of sparkling concoctions being swirled with a Popsicle stick — and it is strangely calming. Observe:
Advertisement
Longing for a pair of sweatpants and the sweet sounds of Jack Johnson? Us, too.
Weirdly pleasurable videos have been popping up all over Instagram. Last week, we saw the bun drop splashed across our feeds, featuring billowing lengths of very well-shampooed hair. Users everywhere (us included) couldn't get enough.
Beauty can be mesmerizing — and now, you can be beauty-tutorialed to sleep. We've officially entered the era of the visual lullaby. Even Allure pointed out in August that beauty tutorials can induce a relaxed, meditative state.
Weirdly pleasurable videos have been popping up all over Instagram. Last week, we saw the bun drop splashed across our feeds, featuring billowing lengths of very well-shampooed hair. Users everywhere (us included) couldn't get enough.
Beauty can be mesmerizing — and now, you can be beauty-tutorialed to sleep. We've officially entered the era of the visual lullaby. Even Allure pointed out in August that beauty tutorials can induce a relaxed, meditative state.
Now just sit back, relax, and enjoy a bit of nail-polish hypnosis.
Advertisement