You know when you get a manicure and you just can't keep your eyes off the brush? We just love watching the sumptuous colours spread like molasses over our fingernails. The fact is: Glittering, viscous liquid will never not be enthralling.That's why we think the latest trend to hit our Instagram feeds is absolutely mesmerising. Polish makers are uploading videos of the mixing process, and it's a beautiful, beautiful thing. Accounts like Polishmeroyalty , which sells vegan nail polish on Etsy, are posting videos of sparkling concoctions being swirled with a Popsicle stick — and it is strangely calming. Observe: