Check Out The Final Five's White House Instagram Takeover

Hi @Instagram! The #FinalFive here, taking over the account as @TeamUSA visits the White House today for a ceremony with President Obama. We were so honored to represent the United States in #Rio2016 and we couldn't be more excited to be here! Stay tuned as we show you what’s up at the White House. @usagym #TeamUSA

