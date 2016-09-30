Check Out The Final Five's White House Instagram Takeover

The Final Five are national treasures. They're basically a collection of perfect, perfectly happy humans. And who wouldn't be, especially after turning in a hyper-dominant performance in Rio.
They performed another leg of their victory lap Thursday when they took over the official White House Instagram. Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Laurie Hernandez were in attendance. Gabby Douglas had to skip because she was having her wisdom teeth removed. Seems like something you could reschedule, but what the hell do we know.
The highlight, most definitely, was when they asked the Obamas to adopt them.
“We jokingly said to President Obama, ‘Will you please adopt us?’ And he said, ‘Oh sure, my oldest is going to college so we need someone to fill in the space!’ He said, ‘You can have sleepovers and pizza!’ We said, ‘Yes please!’ They were really nice,” Hernandez told Us Weekly.
Here are their posts.
Hi @Instagram! The #FinalFive here, taking over the account as @TeamUSA visits the White House today for a ceremony with President Obama. We were so honored to represent the United States in #Rio2016 and we couldn't be more excited to be here! Stay tuned as we show you what’s up at the White House. @usagym #TeamUSA
They stretched to get into the zone to meet the President and First Lady.
Hernandez showed off some sick dance moves.
Simone Biles gave the Obamas a surfboard(?).
And then Obama tried to do a split. It didn't go, like, amazing. But he was wearing a suit.
