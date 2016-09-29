Selena Gomez just dropped a new song that has her asking if you can keep a secret. It seems like she's the one who's keeping secrets, though.
Gomez recently told fans she was taking a bit of time off to focus on her health, but she clearly made some time to get into the studio before her hiatus. As Complex pointed out, Gomez teamed up with producer Cashmere Cat for his new single "Trust Nobody," off his debut album.
The track, which also features Tory Lanez, begins and ends with Gomez's giggle, but in-between she's going serious on a guy who she needs to know can be trusted. Turns out, she don't trust nobody.
She even gets a shout out from Lanez who sings "and you got a body like Selena in them jeans," which sounds like a meme in the making.
It's been a big week for Gomez, who became the first user on Instagram to ever reach 100 million followers. Ironic, being that she's been on a bit of a social-media break. Her last post is from six weeks ago.
Now, though, she does have a killer new song that's bound to keep many of those followers occupied.
"Trust Nobody" officially drops September 30, but you can hear it below right now, via Hot New Hip Hop.
