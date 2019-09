Solange Announces New Album In A Very Unconventional Way

The book included lyrics, a tracklist, and some images. If you weren't one of the lucky 86, you can check out a digital copy here So we have a mere three days to wait until there's new Solange music. A Seat at the Table will be her first original release since 2012's True EP.Here's the tracklist.“Rise”“Weary” (additional vocals blessed by Tweet)“Interlude: the Glory Is in You”“Cranes in the Sky”“Interlude: Dad Was Mad”“Mad” feat. Lil Wayne (additional vocals blessed by Moses Sumney and Tweet)“Don't You Wait”“Interlude: Tina Taught Me”“Don't Touch My Hair” feat. Sampha“Interlude: This Moment” (additional vocals Devonte Hynes of Houston Texas and Lu of Carolina)“Where Do We Go” (additional vocals blessed by Sean Nicholas Savage)“Interlude: For Us By Us”"F.U.B.U.” feat. The-Dream & BJ the Chicago Kid (additional Vocals blessed by Tweet)“Borderline (An Ode to Self Care)” feat. Q-Tip“Interlude: I Got So Much Magic, You Can Have It” feat. Kelly Rowland & Nia Andrews“Junie”“Interlude: No Limits”“Don't Wish Me Well”“Interlude: Pedestals”“Scales” feat. Kelela"Closing: The Chosen Ones”