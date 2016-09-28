Solange Announces New Album In A Very Unconventional Way

Solange took a page out Beyoncé's book with last week's cryptic social media posts. Now, she's made good on what we maybe-kind-of thought she was promising: New music.
Solange officially announced that she'd be releasing a new album, A Seat at the Table, on September 30, according to Billboard.
Knowles tweeted her excitement about the project.
I am overwhelmed with gratitude & excitement to share this work I've written and created, with you... #ASeatAtTheTable pic.twitter.com/c17voBD19W— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 27, 2016
She followed through on her promise to gift 86 followers with a seat at the table, using a handsome leatherbound volume as promotional material. Take a look at some of the Instagram images.
Y'all, I think we're getting a fucking @solangeknowles album really soon. 💀 #ASeatAtTheTable pic.twitter.com/W4j7tsPb9O— Alex Naser-Hall (@anaserhall) September 26, 2016
Interesting page right in the middle of the book... pic.twitter.com/LWCbZBNf3s— 👼🏻 (@samcorb) September 26, 2016
The book included lyrics, a tracklist, and some images. If you weren't one of the lucky 86, you can check out a digital copy here.
So we have a mere three days to wait until there's new Solange music. A Seat at the Table will be her first original release since 2012's True EP.
Here's the tracklist.
“Rise”
“Weary” (additional vocals blessed by Tweet)
“Interlude: the Glory Is in You”
“Cranes in the Sky”
“Interlude: Dad Was Mad”
“Mad” feat. Lil Wayne (additional vocals blessed by Moses Sumney and Tweet)
“Don't You Wait”
“Interlude: Tina Taught Me”
“Don't Touch My Hair” feat. Sampha
“Interlude: This Moment” (additional vocals Devonte Hynes of Houston Texas and Lu of Carolina)
“Where Do We Go” (additional vocals blessed by Sean Nicholas Savage)
“Interlude: For Us By Us”
"F.U.B.U.” feat. The-Dream & BJ the Chicago Kid (additional Vocals blessed by Tweet)
“Borderline (An Ode to Self Care)” feat. Q-Tip
“Interlude: I Got So Much Magic, You Can Have It” feat. Kelly Rowland & Nia Andrews
“Junie”
“Interlude: No Limits”
“Don't Wish Me Well”
“Interlude: Pedestals”
“Scales” feat. Kelela
"Closing: The Chosen Ones”
