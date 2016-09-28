Gigi Hadid is only 21, and she's already conquered the fashion world. The supermodel has runway shows and campaigns for nearly every major brand under her belt. She's also traveled the world and appeared on magazine covers in many countries. And while nobody would call the model a late bloomer, there are some things that Hadid didn't get to until much later than many teens. This includes her first kiss.
In a new interview with Dazed magazine, Hadid sat down with a couple of her youngest (and biggest) fans, Kate Moss's 13-year-old daughter Lila Grace, and Lila's best friend Stella Jones. They gabbed about girl stuff, like they were at a sleepover. The girls asked Hadid when she had her first kiss. "I wasn’t that young," she said. "I think I was, like, 15 or 16. Everyone was younger than me. I was one of the last ones." And now, she's kissing Zayn Malik. Who says you can't go at your own pace?
Advertisement