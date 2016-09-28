In a new interview with Dazed magazine, Hadid sat down with a couple of her youngest (and biggest) fans, Kate Moss's 13-year-old daughter Lila Grace, and Lila's best friend Stella Jones. They gabbed about girl stuff, like they were at a sleepover. The girls asked Hadid when she had her first kiss. "I wasn’t that young," she said. "I think I was, like, 15 or 16. Everyone was younger than me. I was one of the last ones." And now, she's kissing Zayn Malik. Who says you can't go at your own pace?

