Kim Kardashian is leveraging her massive Twitter following of over 48 million users for a good cause today. The reality star tweeted out a call to action on behalf of a man searching for a bone marrow donor.
Referred to simply as Adam in Kardashian's tweet, the father-of-three is suffering from a blood cancer called primary myelofibrosis. A friend of Kardashian has a son who's in school with one of Adam's sons, which is how she heard his story.
"He is desperately searching for a bone marrow match to survive, and you could be that match!!" Kardashian wrote in a tweet before sharing his Facebook page, Hope4Adam.
My best friend Allison’s 2 year old son is in school with a little boy called Joel, and his dad Adam needs our help! pic.twitter.com/N7V1gfOJLm— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2016
He is 31 and a father of three who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer called primary myelofibrosis.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2016
He is desperately searching for a bone marrow match to survive, and you could be that match!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2016
Go to https://t.co/NEh8CLCwRD now to find out how you can help!! Xo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2016
Her followers quickly started spreading the word: The tweet that includes the website has already been retweeted more than 800 times and counting. Kardashian's fans seem impressed she would use her reach to help someone in need. "You have a heart of gold and a pure soul Kim omg," wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote, "so amazing that you've tweeted about this to try and get some help I hope he finds a match."
@KimKardashian You have a heart of gold and a pure soul Kim omg.— t (@TiaraMeeta) September 27, 2016
@KimKardashian so amazing that you've tweeted about this to try and get some help ❤️❤️ I hope he finds a match— Jade Cook (@JadeKardashian_) September 27, 2016
