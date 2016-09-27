Hermione Granger's Childhood Home Is For Sale

While Hermione's life outside of Hogwarts didn't get nearly enough screentime in the Harry Potter movies, it's getting the credit it deserves on the housing market. The real-life London residence that audiences witnessed in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 is on sale according to Arlington Residential, who lists the property at a whopping £2,400,000, or $3.1 million dollars.
Described as a "detached house in one of the finest roads in Hampstead Garden Suburb," the home is purportedly perfect for a family looking for a private garden within close reach of nearby amenities, but Harry Potter fans will remember it for a much different reason. This is where, in the early scenes of Deathly Hallows, Hermione cast a memory loss spell on her parents ("Obliviate!") before leaving to join Harry and Ron in fighting Voldemort. Unfortunately, we never saw the house again.
However, the inside of the house looks like it was wiped of all memory of the film as well, bright and cheery with a perfectly manicured garden. Plus, with six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two reception rooms, there's plenty of room to make new memories. Not to mention there's the added bonus of knowing actress Emma Watson may have touched those walls during longs days on set, and that Hermione performed some of her impressive magic. Let's just hope her parents don't come wandering back with no memory of ever selling it.
