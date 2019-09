Emma Watson is most famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the internationally-known and appreciated film series, Harry Potter. She is also known for her active voice in conversations about feminism, equal rights, and other humanitarian causes. Watson graduated from Brown University and in July 2014, became a Global Ambassador for the United Nations. For years she has dedicated her time and notability to bring attention to the United Nations's HeForShe campaign, focused on gender equality. Her dynamic career, from beloved child star, to passionate advocate in the U.N. is inspirational for young girls everywhere. But, apparently, it does not resonate with older white British journalists like Rod Liddle, who found a recent speech of hers at the "Together for the 2030 Agenda: Partnering for Women, Children and Adolescents, to Thrive and Transform the World” to be totally worthless. His column ran in The Sun, a British newspaper, and included a picture of the actress speaking at a podium. His demeaning words were plastered right next to her face, as if adding even more insult to injury by nearly covering up her image with them. Another journalist shared a picture of the page in a tweet — which quickly spread around the internet.