The Inspiring Story Behind This Halloween Makeup Tutorial

Just a lil tutorial on the cheetah look that I did the other day! I hope you guys enjoy!! 😘😍😚😍😘😍😚😍😘😊😊👌💜💁✨🔥😄The full tutorial won't be out until closer to #halloweeny BUT I hope you guys enjoy this pre tutorial I guess you could say 😂😂😂💜😘😍✨😚👻😘💁🐯😊😄😃😀🔥💀👌 song-bishop Briggs 'river' #katvondcosmetics #everlastinglipstick in #witches #halloweenmakeup #nocostumerequiredmakeup #makeuptutorial #halloweenedition #yaazzz!! 🔪💀👻 #Halloween #cheetah
It’s something that happens like clockwork every year in the weeks leading up to Halloween: After watching hours of YouTube beauty-transformation videos, we start to believe that becoming a Disney character or a Snapchat filter is simply a level above creating a passable cat-eye. We start to attempt one of these looks, and then reality sets in: This shit is a lot harder than it seems. And just like that, we resign ourselves to taking the lazy girl route instead.
But the latest Halloween makeup tutorial from Kaitlyn Dobrow gave us no such illusions. In the video that's going viral, Dubrow paints on a wildly impressive cheetah look — with only one prosthetic arm.
The SoCal woman, who underwent quadruple amputation after contracting bacterial meningitis in 2013, posted her first tutorial back in June — her positivity in the face of her struggles has been inspiring fans ever since. “I'm in no way a makeup artist; I just love makeup,” Dobrow says in the video. “It’s what I do, it’s what I love, and it’s a hobby of mine.”
We beg to disagree. Her artistry looks pretty damn professional to us. We're completely in awe of her winged-eyeliner skills, her positivity, and her resilience.
