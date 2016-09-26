Taylor Swift Resurfaces At Star-Studded Birthday Party

Been yearning for a Taylor Swift fix? You're in luck.
The pop star has been keeping a semi-low profile as of late, but made an exception over the weekend. She was one of many famous faces hitting up a birthday party for actress Liberty Ross. And yes, there are photos.
Here's Swift mugging for the camera with Irish hairstylist Gareth Bromell.
No big deal, but she also rubbed elbows with James Corden, Mary J. Blige, and Mick Jagger.
A source told Us Weekly that Swift and Blige were "busting moves" at the party. And Swift made time for her other celebrity pals, too.
"Gwyneth Paltrow was dancing with Taylor Swift and hanging out with her a lot,” the source revealed. “They seemed like good friends. Taylor was in an amazing mood and very social.”
Oh, to be a fly on the wall...
