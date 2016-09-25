Anyone who has been to Sprinkles knows its cupcakes are so delicious that you wish you could taste them all the time. Now, you can — or at least you can taste something like them by using a new limited-edition Sprinkles lip scrub.
While Sprinkles may be most notable for its unusual varieties, like s'mores, the scrub comes in a very classic flavor: red velvet. Makeup entrepreneur Sara Happ helped create it, according to Hello Giggles.
"Calling all Red Velvet Lovers! We've teamed up with THE @sprinklescupakes to create the yummiest #RedVelvet Lip Scrub. EVER," Happ announced on Instagram.
The best part? Sprinkles red velvet lip scrub is making the world a better place. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and proceeds go to Baby2Baby, which donates diapers, clothes, and other necessities to babies and children in need.
We're salivating as we wonder which cupcake flavor will turn into makeup next. Chai latte, anyone?
Sara Happ's Sprinkles red velvet lip scrub ($24) is available now at Nordstrom.
