Anyone who has been to Sprinkles knows its cupcakes are so delicious that you wish you could taste them all the time. Now, you can — or at least you can taste something like them by using a new limited-edition Sprinkles lip scrub.While Sprinkles may be most notable for its unusual varieties, like s'mores , the scrub comes in a very classic flavor: red velvet. Makeup entrepreneur Sara Happ helped create it, according to Hello Giggles "Calling all Red Velvet Lovers! We've teamed up with THE @sprinklescupakes to create the yummiest #RedVelvet Lip Scrub. EVER," Happ announced on Instagram.