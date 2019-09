It's No Coincidence That Instagram Is Buzzing Over #CoffeeInACone

While some people might be trying to get you to delete your Instagram food pics , there are many, many more tinkering around in their high-tech laboratories trying to figure out how to make you post even more food porn. One of the most successful of the latter is Dayne Levinrad, a marketing exec and barista at The Grind Company in Johannesburg, South Africa. If you have been on Instagram at all in the past year, you've probably come across his brainchild: #coffeeinacone. According to ExtraCrispy.com , the hashtag has been used more than 1,500 times in just the past six weeks.