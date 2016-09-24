Growing up, your parents may have told you to be grateful for your food, because some people are starving. Now, your own meals can actually help other people in need. Land O'Lakes launched a campaign to help hungry people throughout the U.S. using all our food porn.
If you sign up on Delete to Feed's website, 11 meals will go to Feeding America after you delete a food photo from your Instagram. You just connect your account to the campaign, select a photo to delete, and share your "I deleted a meal to donate a meal" badge to encourage others to join.
So far, 40,557 meals have been donated and the campaign will keep going until mid-October or whenever that number reaches 2.75 million, Grubstreet reports.
According to Delete to Feed's website, one in six kids in the U.S. aren't sure where their next meal is coming from. In 2015, 13% of American families struggled with food insecurity.
"Instagram is full of food posts, but millions of Americans go hungry each year," the page reminds us. "You can make a difference. Turn your food posts into real meals."
If you sign up on Delete to Feed's website, 11 meals will go to Feeding America after you delete a food photo from your Instagram. You just connect your account to the campaign, select a photo to delete, and share your "I deleted a meal to donate a meal" badge to encourage others to join.
So far, 40,557 meals have been donated and the campaign will keep going until mid-October or whenever that number reaches 2.75 million, Grubstreet reports.
According to Delete to Feed's website, one in six kids in the U.S. aren't sure where their next meal is coming from. In 2015, 13% of American families struggled with food insecurity.
"Instagram is full of food posts, but millions of Americans go hungry each year," the page reminds us. "You can make a difference. Turn your food posts into real meals."
Advertisement