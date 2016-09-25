Update: Man Arrested In Pippa Middleton Hacking

Update: A 35-year-old man was arrested and jailed by Scotland Yard in relation to the theft of Pippa Middleton's photos, the BBC reports. He was arrested on suspicion of a Computer Misuse Act and already released on bail, to return on a date in late November for further inquiries.
This story was originally published on September 24.
NBC News reports that Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account was hacked and had her photos stolen and put up for sale. The hack came to light after U.K. paper The Sun was contacted by a hacker claiming to have over 3,000 of Middleton’s photos and asking for around $70,000 within 48 hours for them.
The images feature Pippa’s sister, Duchess Kate; Prince William; their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte; as well as information about Pippa’s upcoming wedding and nude images of Pippa’s fiancé, James Matthews. To prove that the images were authentic, the hacker sent a few shots of Pippa at her wedding dress fitting to The Sun. However, the newspaper did not purchase the photos and notified Middleton of the hack.
London’s Metropolitan Police did not confirm the hack to NBC News, but did confirm that it is investigating.
The recent hack makes Middleton one of countless female celebrities whose pictures and personal information have been stolen. Others whose pictures were posted online in the past include Jennifer Lawrence, Leslie Jones, and Kim Kardashian.
NBC News reports that Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account was hacked and had her photos stolen and put up for sale. The hack came to light after U.K. paper The Sun was contacted by a hacker claiming to have over 3,000 of Middleton’s photos and asking for around $70,000 within 48 hours for them.
The images feature Pippa’s sister, Duchess Kate; Prince William; their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte; as well as information about Pippa’s upcoming wedding and nude images of Pippa’s fiancé, James Matthews. To prove that the images were authentic, the hacker sent a few shots of Pippa at her wedding dress fitting to The Sun. However, the newspaper did not purchase the photos and notified Middleton of the hack.
London’s Metropolitan Police did not confirm the hack to NBC News, but did confirm that it is investigating.
The recent hack makes Middleton one of countless female celebrities whose pictures and personal information have been stolen. Others whose pictures were posted online in the past include Jennifer Lawrence, Leslie Jones, and Kim Kardashian.
Advertisement