This Personalized Shirt Brand Gigi Hadid Loves Now Makes Chokers

There are currently plenty of brands touting custom embroidered or printed garb. But for Dresshirt , the personalization factor has been part of the equation since founder Marieclaire St. John launched the line three years ago. The brand began with one signature silk dress shirt, made to order with the name or saying (or, say, zipcode, as pictured at left) of one’s choice embroidered in a thick scripted font on the back. The celeb-adored line has since expanded into a seasonless, very tightly edited collection of wardrobe staples that now includes chokers — the little '90s trend that could.St. John started her career in PR at Dior after graduating from USC; she then got a graduate degree in design at Parsons and subsequently worked as a designer at Marchesa and Ralph Lauren’s Polo line. (Her fashion background actually dates back even further: St. John’s father is in the fashion business; he started his career on London’s famed Savile Row and now runs an Italy-based consulting firm.)St. John started Dresshirt as a side project while working at Ralph Lauren, but it quickly became a full-time gig. “I couldn’t help feeling like there was massive overproduction,” St. John said of the impetus to start Dresshirt. “Ralph Lauren was a great workplace atmosphere, don’t get me wrong, but you’re sort of bled for your creativity.”“I could sense a change was going to happen," St. John said, "and I wanted to try building a clothing company like an accessories company," in the vein of Mansur Gavriel and its signature, perpetually sold-out bucket bag style. The objective with the brand’s first item, the DS1, was to create a “man’s shirt fitted to a woman’s body,” versus the inverse approach, which was taken by brands like Equipment (St. John’s go-to shirt before she created her own). She added: “If you’re going to come out of the door with one item, it’s crucial that that item be good and fit perfectly!”