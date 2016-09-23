It's a sad but true fact that a bad commute — one where you just miss the bus or subway — has the power to ruin your day. More often than not, these near misses happen because you're stuck behind someone taking their sweet time to return a text or finish an Instagram post before losing a Wi-Fi signal beyond the turnstile. London has decided that this is nonsense, and the selfie takers and texters must be stopped in their tracks.
The Tube's new Direct Lane, which was originally created as a promotional tool for an insurance company, does just that. It has some very necessary, but simple, rules:
Pokémon Goers getting in the way? We’re fixing your commute home with the #directlane and giving you the chance to skip over Pikachu pic.twitter.com/kPykhcGfSk— Direct Line (@DirectLine_UK) September 22, 2016
Commuters are also required to move through the lane at a pace of at least three miles per hour, although it's unclear how this is regulated. Perhaps there's a speed sign like the large flashing ones you see on roads near schools.
Thus far, the public response has been overwhelmingly positive. We can't blame them. Who doesn't want a Pokémon Go trainer to get out of their path when they're trying to get home and catch up on an episode of The Great British Bake Off?
There's a #DirectLane speed walker lane now in London? I'd so use that! Hate being stuck behind slow walkers!!!— Between England&Iowa (@englandandiowa) September 23, 2016
The photos of the Direct Lane, which, of course, has its own hashtag (#directlane), might be the best part. The speed walkers draw curious — er, jealous? — glances from those walking next to them.
Walking faster = more power. Let's power this with @Pavegen #directlane pic.twitter.com/Mxyx3x4CDk— Laurence KC, Pavegen (@LaurenceKC) September 23, 2016
Now, when can we get Direct Lanes in cities throughout the U.S.? And can we get them on all crowded city sidewalks?
