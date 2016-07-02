But, proving that early successes mean nothing, the Technical challenge, a frosted walnut layer cake, sees different bakers rise to the top. Though, tellingly, poor Stu stays at the bottom of the pack; Ugne, a mom and bodybuilder originally from Lithuania, takes top spot.



On to the Showstopper round: a Black Forest gateau. With some help of post-production editing, we already know that Stu is going to have to really knock it out of the park (to borrow a rather American metaphor) to stay in the game. A good Black Forest gateau, we’re told, is a “decadent blend of chocolate, cherries, fresh cream, and kirsch liqueur.” (Side note: My god, they love a boozy cake over there, don’t they?)



After much of the show’s signature shots of panicked bakers and piped icing, it’s judgement time again. In an episode that has been short of any real baking disasters, we finally get one when poor Dorret’s cake nearly collapses when it fails to set. But, at the end of the day, and especially this early in the competition, taste trumps presentation, and Stu’s overly moist beetroot sponges are the final straw. Dorret, bless her, gets to stay in the tent.



The show then ends with more of the signature friendliness and hugs all around. Though, as Nadiya reminds us with her victorious statement that she “lives to fight another day,” under all that sugar and sweetness are 11 bakers determined to go all the way. I can’t wait to keep watching.