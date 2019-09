Yesterday, after a long fight with cystic fibrosis, Katie Prager died at the age of 26, just days after her husband, Dalton Prager, passed away from the same disorder.The Pragers had been dubbed by the media ( including myself on this site as the real-life Fault in Our Stars couple, after the John Green book that became a hit movie. Ultimately, it seems strange that their story was so often covered as entertainment news, when in reality, their situation was a real-life tragedy that affected the lives of their friends and family. Additionally, their story, however tragic, bears little resemblance to the fictional romance featured in the YA book.In TFIOS, two teenagers meet in a cancer support group. Gus believes his bone cancer is in remission, while Hazel believes her thyroid cancer is terminal.Katie and Dalton did meet at 18, but connected through Facebook and bonded through their shared condition, cystic fibrosis, which is life-threatening but can be survived into middle age.In the novel, Gus' cancer returns, and he dies after a months-long relationship with Hazel. The Pragers married two years after they first connected, and maintained a long-distance relationship as husband and wife for several years. There are really few parallels between the two stories beyond the very broad themes of young love, and tragically, early death.