The desire to link the Pragers to fictional characters with whom so many people feel a connection is understandable. In some sense, it's heartening for people to believe that the kind of love they saw depicted on the page existed in real life. It provides a context in which to consider two short lives that might otherwise have gone unnoticed beyond their friends and family because, sadly, young people die every day.



The Pragers were not the real-life embodiment of the couple in The Fault in Our Stars. But their loss should be mourned. Their loss should remind us that love can be found, and endure, in the face of terrible adversity.