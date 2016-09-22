Katie Prager, whose relationship with fellow cystic fibrosis sufferer Dalton Prager was seen as similar to the love story in The Fault in Our Stars, has died at 26, Time reports. Her husband, Dalton, died on September 17. He was 25.
"My angel, my best friend, the love of my life, my husband went to be with the Lord our God today," Katie wrote in a Facebook post after her husband's death. "Dalton fought a long, hard battle with cystic fibrosis. He was a courageous fighter and 'give up' wasn't in his vocabulary."
The two first connected on Facebook at 18 and were married a few years later.
"My angel, my best friend, the love of my life, my husband went to be with the Lord our God today," Katie wrote in a Facebook post after her husband's death. "Dalton fought a long, hard battle with cystic fibrosis. He was a courageous fighter and 'give up' wasn't in his vocabulary."
The two first connected on Facebook at 18 and were married a few years later.
Katie's mother Debbie shared an emotional Facebook post about her daughter and Katie's late husband, writing, "Early this morning, she gained her wish of being at home, in her bed, surrounded by her mom, dad, brother and her dogs, dying peacefully, away from the hospital, tubes, IVs. I know Dalton was waiting with open arms, as well as both her grandmother's and a host of family and friends that have gone before her. "
Advertisement