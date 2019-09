This real-life Fault In Our Stars couple is fighting to keep their love alive in their final days together after a diagnosis turned them into star-crossed lovers.Katie and Dalton Prager both have cystic fibrosis , a genetic disorder that causes a thick mucus to build up in your lungs, making it hard to breathe.According to CNN, the two met through Facebook when they were just 18. Though Katie didn't know Dalton, she sent him a message letting him know she understood his pain and was there if he needed to talk.Two years later, the Katie and Dalton were married and ready to travel to all 50 states together. Their plan was to write about their journey after each received a life-saving lung transplant, but Katie's transplant didn't take.The 26-year-old was put in hospice last week in Kentucky and was told by doctors that there is nothing left they can do. After being in and out of the hospital for the past year, Katie told CNN, "My body is just so tired," but in her final days she would like to spend that time with her husband.Unfortunately, this isn't an easy request. Dalton is currently fighting his own battle. After his transplant, he contracted lymphoma and is being treated for pneumonia in a St. Louis hospital near his parents' home. Once he is out of the hospital, he is planning to travel to Kentucky to be with Katie.