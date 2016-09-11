This real-life Fault In Our Stars couple is fighting to keep their love alive in their final days together after a diagnosis turned them into star-crossed lovers.
Katie and Dalton Prager both have cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes a thick mucus to build up in your lungs, making it hard to breathe.
According to CNN, the two met through Facebook when they were just 18. Though Katie didn't know Dalton, she sent him a message letting him know she understood his pain and was there if he needed to talk.
Two years later, the Katie and Dalton were married and ready to travel to all 50 states together. Their plan was to write about their journey after each received a life-saving lung transplant, but Katie's transplant didn't take.
The 26-year-old was put in hospice last week in Kentucky and was told by doctors that there is nothing left they can do. After being in and out of the hospital for the past year, Katie told CNN, "My body is just so tired," but in her final days she would like to spend that time with her husband.
Unfortunately, this isn't an easy request. Dalton is currently fighting his own battle. After his transplant, he contracted lymphoma and is being treated for pneumonia in a St. Louis hospital near his parents' home. Once he is out of the hospital, he is planning to travel to Kentucky to be with Katie.
The couple's love story has never been an easy one. When they first wanted to meet in-person, doctors warned against it, worrying they could contract an infection. But Katie didn't care.
"I told Dalton I'd rather be happy — like really, really happy — for five years of my life and die sooner than be mediocre happy and live for 20 years," Katie told CNN. "That was definitely something I had to think about, but when you have those feelings, you just know."
Katie did contract an infection from meeting Dalton, though she said she never regretted it. "I don't look back because I can't really change the past," she said. "I've had this time with Dalton and so I might as well keep looking forward."
Katie continues to look forward, hoping she will get more time with her husband before it's too late.
"If we only get to spend a day and a night together," Katie said. "We'll be happy with that."
While Green made it clear in The Fault In Our Stars that “the world is not a wish-granting factory," hopefully, this time, it can grant just this one.
