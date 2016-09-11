The couple's love story has never been an easy one. When they first wanted to meet in-person, doctors warned against it, worrying they could contract an infection. But Katie didn't care.



"I told Dalton I'd rather be happy — like really, really happy — for five years of my life and die sooner than be mediocre happy and live for 20 years," Katie told CNN. "That was definitely something I had to think about, but when you have those feelings, you just know."



Katie did contract an infection from meeting Dalton, though she said she never regretted it. "I don't look back because I can't really change the past," she said. "I've had this time with Dalton and so I might as well keep looking forward."



Katie continues to look forward, hoping she will get more time with her husband before it's too late.



"If we only get to spend a day and a night together," Katie said. "We'll be happy with that."



While Green made it clear in The Fault In Our Stars that “the world is not a wish-granting factory," hopefully, this time, it can grant just this one.