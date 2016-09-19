Dalton Prager, the young husband whose real-life romance echoed The Fault in Our Stars, has died, CNN reports. The 25-year-old, who suffered from cystic fibrosis, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Saturday, September 17.
Prager leaves behind his 26-year-old wife Katie, who also has cystic fibrosis. Katie and Prager's mother shared an emotional post announcing his death on Facebook.
"My angel, my best friend, the love of my life, my husband went to be with the Lord our God today," Katie, who is in a Kentucky hospice, wrote. "Dalton fought a long, hard battle with cystic fibrosis. He was a courageous fighter and 'give up' wasn't in his vocabulary. Thank you for all of your love, prayers, and kind words that you have shown to us over the past few years. God bless each of you."
"You may breathe easy now, my son," his mother added. "You are my true hero."
Prager leaves behind his 26-year-old wife Katie, who also has cystic fibrosis. Katie and Prager's mother shared an emotional post announcing his death on Facebook.
"My angel, my best friend, the love of my life, my husband went to be with the Lord our God today," Katie, who is in a Kentucky hospice, wrote. "Dalton fought a long, hard battle with cystic fibrosis. He was a courageous fighter and 'give up' wasn't in his vocabulary. Thank you for all of your love, prayers, and kind words that you have shown to us over the past few years. God bless each of you."
"You may breathe easy now, my son," his mother added. "You are my true hero."
Katie's mother, Debra Donovan, told CNN that the couple talked over FaceTime during his final moments.
"She told him that she loved him," Donovan said. "We don't know if he heard her."
"She told him that she loved him," Donovan said. "We don't know if he heard her."
Advertisement