Muslim Woman Leaves Job After Being Told To Shake Hands With Male Colleagues

This story was originally published on Refinery29's U.K. site.A woman has quit her teaching job after being told she must shake hands with her male colleagues rather than use an alternative greeting.Twenty-year-old Fardous El-Sakka, who is Muslim, had been working as a supply teacher for a group of independent schools in Helsingborg, Sweden, since August, when a male colleague took offense at her refusal to shake his hand, The Independent reported Sakka preferred to greet men by putting her hand on her heart while bowing.After the male colleague took offense at her behavior, Sakka was summoned to a meeting with the school's principal and told she must abide by its "core values" if she didn't want to lose her job.Lidijia Münchmeyer, principal of Kunskapsskolan, the independent school group in Helsingborg, said the man felt “tremendously discriminated against,” reported Swedish newspaper Expressen "If there is anyone who has been discriminated against and mistreated here, it is the male employee," she said Münchmeyer said the issue wasn't Sakka's religious beliefs, but that she chose to greet men and women differently. “The school doesn’t differentiate between people or treat them differently. That’s what we anticipate from our students, which is why the staff is expected to do likewise,” she added.