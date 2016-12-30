The Best Fast-Food Products That Aren't Available Anymore

It's no secret that food is one of the best categories for nostalgia. Who doesn't wax poetic about snack foods like Dunkaroos?
But not all of our favorite lost treats are from the '90s; the decades before and after those precious years also brought us plenty of fast food delights (and monstrosities). While not all of them will be missed — Burger King's Satisfries weren't the best idea, for example — there are some fast-food favorites we'd love to have back in our lives.
Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito, for example, has so many fans that the chain brought it back this past April for a limited time. Sure, you can still get the Beefy Fritos Burrito, but that doesn't have Flamin' Hot Fritos, which makes all the difference.
Click through to see which fast food items we hope will earn a revival soon — and let us know in the comments which discontinued item was your favorite.
