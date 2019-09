The only reason climate even came up Monday was that Clinton raised the issue of clean energy early in the night, hitting Trump with her call for the United States to lead the world as a clean energy superpower. "Scientists say it’s real, and I think it’s important that we grip this and deal with it both at home and abroad," she said. "And here’s what we can do: We can deploy half a billion more solar panels. We can have enough clean energy to power every home. We can build a new, modern electric grid. That’s a lot of jobs."And she's right. Climate is intrinsically tied to the most pressing issues for our country, including the three primary topics outlined by moderator Lester Holt: achieving prosperity, the direction that the country is taking, and our national security.Green jobs offer widespread employment and a boost to several economic sectors — creating opportunities for our generation and those to come. Climate justice is inseparable from race and class, and a sustainable energy economy is an economy of the future. On top of all of that, the rapid pace of climate change and America’s energy dependence pose massive national security risks.

Clinton’s track record on environmental and energy issues is mixed — she has reversed her positions on the Keystone XL pipeline and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as well as evolved her views on fracking and fossil-fuel divestment. But she has become a far greener candidate, one legacy of Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Her climate and energy platform is now strong and clearly defined, in stark contrast to that of Trump's, as issue comparisons demonstrate.