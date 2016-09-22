Call off the hounds. Apparently there's a totally legit reason for Karen Gillan wearing a very skimpy outfit next to her fully covered male Jumanji co-stars.
At least that's what Gillan insists in a new tweet. The Scottish actress' midriff-baring top and tiny shorts drew ire when an image from the upcoming film was released this week. Co-stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Black, by contrast, are dressed head-to-toe in sensible hiking outfits.
According to Gillan, it's all part of the plot.
"Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child-sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise," she explained in a tweet yesterday.
At least that's what Gillan insists in a new tweet. The Scottish actress' midriff-baring top and tiny shorts drew ire when an image from the upcoming film was released this week. Co-stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Black, by contrast, are dressed head-to-toe in sensible hiking outfits.
According to Gillan, it's all part of the plot.
"Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child-sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise," she explained in a tweet yesterday.
Advertisement
Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise! #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/qBshnhwV6K— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) September 21, 2016
Johnson has also weighed in, telling a Twitter follower that the costumes will soon "make fun sense."
This had better be good.
This had better be good.
Ha yes Jill, thank ya for trusting me. Our costumes will all make fun sense soon.. #Jumanji 🙌🏾 https://t.co/Ik2N6PO3Uw— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2016
Advertisement