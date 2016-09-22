Story from Movies

Jumanji Actress Defends Her Skimpy Costume

Erin Donnelly
Call off the hounds. Apparently there's a totally legit reason for Karen Gillan wearing a very skimpy outfit next to her fully covered male Jumanji co-stars.

At least that's what Gillan insists in a new tweet. The Scottish actress' midriff-baring top and tiny shorts drew ire when an image from the upcoming film was released this week. Co-stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Black, by contrast, are dressed head-to-toe in sensible hiking outfits.

According to Gillan, it's all part of the plot.

"Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child-sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise," she explained in a tweet yesterday.
Johnson has also weighed in, telling a Twitter follower that the costumes will soon "make fun sense."

This had better be good.
