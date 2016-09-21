Daniel Radcliffe may play a racist in new film Imperium but says that maybe Hollywood are the real racists. That's in an interview with the BBC to promote the film, in which Radcliffe goes undercover as an FBI agent to infiltrate a gang of white supremacists.
Radcliffe called out Hollywood's hypocrisy. "I think it's pretty undeniable," Radcliffe told the BBC. "We like to think of ourselves as being a very, very progressive industry, but we have been lagging behind in all kinds of areas."
He also noted that there may be a reason that more A-list actors don't come out as gay.
"I suppose then people just want to cast you as gay," Radcliffe said.
Radcliffe has a point, although the industry is making strides in both areas all the time. Television at this point seems to be a more progessive medium than film. Look no further than the diversity of the Emmys compared to the giant controversy surrounding the whitewashing of the Oscars. There may have been some under-the-radar progressive moments as well.
Unfortunately, calling out a problem doesn't make it go away. And Radcliffe can't simply raise a magic wand and wave the issue of racism aside. That being said, if enough people point to the elephant in the room maybe someone will get around to dealing with it eventually.
