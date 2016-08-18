Daniel Radcliffe Feels Bad About Using Racial Slurs In His New Film

Daniel Radcliffe's next role is a far cry from Harry Potter.
The former child star plays an FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a white supremacist group in the upcoming film Imperium. As one might expect, the role called for Radcliffe to use racial slurs in certain scenes.
It's something the British actor feels bad about. In an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, he admitted that he'd apologized to his costars for his language.
"Whenever I was using racial slurs and stuff in the film I would have to go up to the actors afterwards and be like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Radcliffe shared. "'I just, like, have to say it. I know you know that I don't mean this, but I still feel like I have to say it.' We were the most apologetic bunch of skinheads."
“It was a very weird film to make in the one way because it was a fantastic experience and it was a great crew,” he added. “On the other hand, we are dealing with this very heavy stuff and filming, like, right-wing, white-supremacist rally scenes and we were all wearing T-shirts that said ‘white power’ on them, and stuff like that is weird and horrible.”
Sounds intense. Watch Radcliffe's interview below.
